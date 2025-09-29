Left Menu

Thomas Cook and India's Ministry of Tourism Join Forces for Enhanced Travel Experience

Thomas Cook (India) Limited partners with the Indian Ministry of Tourism to collect real-time feedback from travelers and enhance the country's tourism experience. The collaboration aims to assess performance, improve infrastructure, and promote destinations through a three-year Memorandum of Understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:45 IST
Thomas Cook and India's Ministry of Tourism Join Forces for Enhanced Travel Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Omnichannel travel company Thomas Cook (India) Limited has announced a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, aimed at elevating destination experiences across India. The two entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to gather direct feedback from travelers.

The MoU, effective for three years, will help assess and recognize high-performing tourism destinations, while identifying areas for improvement. Thomas Cook India, with its extensive reach and deep understanding of Indian travelers, will integrate a co-branded feedback form on its platforms, facilitating the collection of verified traveler insights on crucial aspects such as cleanliness, safety, and service standards.

By sharing anonymized data with the Ministry, Thomas Cook India will support targeted upgrades to infrastructure and services at key destinations. This collaboration aims to empower the Ministry's efforts in enhancing the quality, safety, and sustainability of India's tourism offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Sedition Case on Climate Activist in Ladakh

Controversy Erupts Over Sedition Case on Climate Activist in Ladakh

 India
2
Empowering Leaders: Bridging Science and Governance

Empowering Leaders: Bridging Science and Governance

 India
3
Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs

Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs

 India
4
Sidbi's Record Profit Surge: A Beacon of Growth in MSME Sector

Sidbi's Record Profit Surge: A Beacon of Growth in MSME Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025