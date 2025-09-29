Thomas Cook and India's Ministry of Tourism Join Forces for Enhanced Travel Experience
Thomas Cook (India) Limited partners with the Indian Ministry of Tourism to collect real-time feedback from travelers and enhance the country's tourism experience. The collaboration aims to assess performance, improve infrastructure, and promote destinations through a three-year Memorandum of Understanding.
- Country:
- India
Omnichannel travel company Thomas Cook (India) Limited has announced a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, aimed at elevating destination experiences across India. The two entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to gather direct feedback from travelers.
The MoU, effective for three years, will help assess and recognize high-performing tourism destinations, while identifying areas for improvement. Thomas Cook India, with its extensive reach and deep understanding of Indian travelers, will integrate a co-branded feedback form on its platforms, facilitating the collection of verified traveler insights on crucial aspects such as cleanliness, safety, and service standards.
By sharing anonymized data with the Ministry, Thomas Cook India will support targeted upgrades to infrastructure and services at key destinations. This collaboration aims to empower the Ministry's efforts in enhancing the quality, safety, and sustainability of India's tourism offerings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs
Tragic Tamil Nadu Rally: Leaders Pledge Support Amidst Mourning
Hezbollah's Year After Nasrallah: Shifting Dynamics and Mounting Tensions
UN Warns of Escalating Violence in South Sudan as Civilian Deaths Mount
Assam's Icon Mourned: CID Probes Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death