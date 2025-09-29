Thomas Cook and India's Ministry of Tourism Join Forces for Enhanced Travel Experience

Omnichannel travel company Thomas Cook (India) Limited has announced a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, aimed at elevating destination experiences across India. The two entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to gather direct feedback from travelers.

The MoU, effective for three years, will help assess and recognize high-performing tourism destinations, while identifying areas for improvement. Thomas Cook India, with its extensive reach and deep understanding of Indian travelers, will integrate a co-branded feedback form on its platforms, facilitating the collection of verified traveler insights on crucial aspects such as cleanliness, safety, and service standards.

By sharing anonymized data with the Ministry, Thomas Cook India will support targeted upgrades to infrastructure and services at key destinations. This collaboration aims to empower the Ministry's efforts in enhancing the quality, safety, and sustainability of India's tourism offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)