Swadeshi Celebration: Delhi's Push for Local Products

In a bid to promote local businesses and reduce dependency on foreign goods, the Delhi government is set to host a one-day Swadeshi Celebration in the second week of October. The event aims to encourage residents to prioritize local products during the festival season.

The event will be held in central Delhi and showcase high-quality Swadeshi products from micro-entrepreneurs, artisans, startups, and more. Delhi's Industries Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, emphasized that this initiative echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for self-reliance and is perfectly timed with peak festive spending.

With approximately 100 stalls, the celebration will offer live demonstrations and direct sales to foster sustained demand for local products. This aligns with the national 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns, aiming to boost Delhi's economy and contribute significantly to the nation's GDP, Sirsa mentioned.