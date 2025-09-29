Trump's Tariff Threat: Hollywood vs. Global Cinema

In a bold move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has declared the imposition of 100% tariffs on films produced outside the United States. This development is poised to impact the global cinema landscape significantly, particularly the Indian film industry, renowned for producing movies in multiple languages. Trump, through a social media post, justified this decision by claiming that the U.S. movie-making business has been unfairly pilfered by other countries over the years.

Critically, California, a major hub for the film industry, has been affected the most according to Trump. Blame was placed squarely on Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, whom Trump labeled as "weak and incompetent." This new tariff decision marks the continuation of a series of protective trade measures initiated under Trump's administration.

Following hard on the heels of the movie tariffs, a new tranche of tariffs targeting pharmaceutical products has also been announced. Starting in October 2025, the U.S. will implement a 100% tariff on branded or patented pharmaceutical products unless manufacturing occurs within the country, further augmenting Trump's protectionist economic agenda. Notably, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance clarified that the move would impact only branded medications, sparing generic drugs from the financial brunt.