Trump's Tariff Threat: Hollywood vs. Global Cinema

Donald Trump announces 100% tariffs on movies made outside the US, targeting global cinema, notably affecting the Indian film sector. The move aims to reclaim the American movie industry and follows recent pharmaceutical tariff announcements. Generics remain unaffected, but branded drugs face increased costs unless produced domestically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:15 IST
In a bold move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has declared the imposition of 100% tariffs on films produced outside the United States. This development is poised to impact the global cinema landscape significantly, particularly the Indian film industry, renowned for producing movies in multiple languages. Trump, through a social media post, justified this decision by claiming that the U.S. movie-making business has been unfairly pilfered by other countries over the years.

Critically, California, a major hub for the film industry, has been affected the most according to Trump. Blame was placed squarely on Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, whom Trump labeled as "weak and incompetent." This new tariff decision marks the continuation of a series of protective trade measures initiated under Trump's administration.

Following hard on the heels of the movie tariffs, a new tranche of tariffs targeting pharmaceutical products has also been announced. Starting in October 2025, the U.S. will implement a 100% tariff on branded or patented pharmaceutical products unless manufacturing occurs within the country, further augmenting Trump's protectionist economic agenda. Notably, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance clarified that the move would impact only branded medications, sparing generic drugs from the financial brunt.

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

