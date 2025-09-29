Left Menu

Garba Events Pay Tribute to 'Operation Sindoor'

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of Gujarat attended two traditional 'garba' events in Ahmedabad. The events honored the armed forces' 'Operation Sindoor', with performances dedicated to Indian soldiers. Folk artist Kirtidan Gadhvi captivated the audience, as young performers celebrated Navratri with patriotic fervor and chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:53 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined two vibrant 'garba' events in Ahmedabad dedicated to the armed forces' 'Operation Sindoor'. These events were part of the Navratri celebrations.

The Chief Minister visited Norta Nagari and Swarnim Nagari on the seventh day of Navratri, Sunday night, as stated in an official release. Attendees expressed their respect for Indian soldiers through their lively dance performances.

Famous folk artist Kirtidan Gadhvi energized the crowd at Norta Nagari with his 'garba' performance on 'Operation Sindoor'. Young dancers honored the nation's soldiers amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', adding a patriotic spirit to the festive atmosphere.

