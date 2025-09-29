Left Menu

Assam Invokes MLAT for Justice in Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death

The Assam government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to use the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore to investigate singer Zubeen Garg's death. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to look into his drowning during a visit to perform at the North East India Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:00 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has officially requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to activate the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore. This move, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aimed at securing comprehensive cooperation from Singaporean authorities in the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen Garg, a beloved figure in Assam, tragically drowned while in Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival. A 10-member Special Investigation Team, headed by Special DGP M P Gupta, has been set up to probe the incident.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of this treaty, noting its potential to bring the accused to justice. Meanwhile, Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta remain under investigation, with authorities seeking their full cooperation in this critical case.

