Telangana's Bathukamma Festival Sets Two Guinness World Records

In a dazzling celebration of cultural heritage, Telangana's Bathukamma festival, organized by the state government, achieved two Guinness World Records on Monday. The event took place at Saroor Nagar Stadium and was graced by international dignitaries, including Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri and her fellow titleholders.

A Guinness World Records official confirmed the unprecedented achievements: a Bathukamma standing over 19 meters tall, surpassing the minimum set requirement of 11 meters, and the largest Telangana folk dance to date, involving 1,354 participants. Both feats have now been officially recognized as world records.

Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, alongside Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka and Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, among others, were present at the momentous event. Mayor Gadwal highlighted these achievements on her social media post, celebrating the global recognition of Telangana's rich cultural traditions.