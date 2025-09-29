Left Menu

President Murmu's Durga Puja Message: Upholding Women's Rights

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on Durga Puja, emphasizing the need for respect for women in society. She highlighted the festival's cultural and spiritual significance, inspiring values of truth, justice, and compassion, and wished for happiness and prosperity for all, both in India and abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:21 IST
President Droupadi Murmu delivered a heartfelt message to citizens in celebration of Durga Puja on Monday, emphasizing the paramount importance of ensuring respect and dignity for women across societies.

Murmu highlighted the profound cultural, spiritual, and faith-based significance of Durga Puja. She noted that worshiping Maa Durga in her nine forms embodies spiritual purification and serves as a beacon of truth, justice, and compassion.

In her inspiring message, the President called upon all citizens to work towards the empowerment of women while ushering in a season of happiness, prosperity, and mutual respect, extending her warm wishes to Indians worldwide.

