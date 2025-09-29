Left Menu

Durga Puja Chaos: Assault and Vandalism in Bishunapur

An FIR has been filed against several individuals, including six named suspects, following chaos and vandalism during a Durga Puja event in Bishunapur Bazaar. The disturbance escalated from a disagreement over firecrackers, resulting in an attack on the event organizer's home and considerable property damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:54 IST
A First Information Report (FIR) has been officially registered against nearly three dozen individuals, with six identified suspects, following chaotic events during a Durga Puja celebration, as authorities disclosed on Monday.

According to Khargupur Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Singh, the disturbance occurred on Sunday in Bishunapur Bazaar, where devotees were involved in 'aarti' rituals under the guidance of organizer Ghanshyam Gupta.

The incident was triggered when a local teenager, setting off firecrackers near the venue, was challenged by organizers. The teen claimed membership in 'Chhoti Sena 009' and threatened to summon reinforcements if thwarted, said the SHO.

Subsequently, around 30 individuals, armed with assorted weapons, purportedly assaulted Gupta's residence, hurled stones, and damaged property, including a motorcycle and an e-rickshaw. Reacting to the ensuing commotion, locals congregated, prompting the assailants to flee, police noted.

Based on a complaint by Gupta, police have filed charges against six named suspects, including Sunil, Ravi, Ashish, Deepak, and two others, along with approximately 30 unidentified individuals under pertinent legal provisions, Singh confirmed, adding that investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

