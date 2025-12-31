Controversy Erupts Over Vandalism at Draksharamam Temple

In a shocking incident that has stirred controversy, a Shiv Ling was vandalized in the vicinity of the Draksharamam temple in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Officials have confirmed that an individual linked to the incident was swiftly apprehended, highlighting immediate police action on site.

The incident came to light when police received a report on Tuesday and discovered the damaged Shiv Ling situated near the Koneru water tank. The accused, identified as Seelam Srinivas, is alleged to have used a hammer for the act and subsequently fled via a two-wheeler.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu displayed urgency by liaising with Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy for updates. Meanwhile, police have initiated a thorough investigation, driven by both eyewitness accounts and critical CCTV evidence. An existing dispute between Srinivas and a local temple priest is believed to have aggravated the situation, spurring the destructive action.

