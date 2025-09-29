Left Menu

Coca-Cola India Drives Sustainability at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Coca-Cola India, partnering with ICC, launches Maidaan Saaf campaign during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India, focusing on waste management and fan engagement. The initiative includes collaborating with stadium and waste authorities and replicates the success of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Coca-Cola India has teamed up with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to promote sustainability during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, under their Maidaan Saaf initiative.

This campaign focuses on implementing waste management solutions and enhancing fan engagement throughout the host stadiums in India, running from September 30 to November 2.

Stakeholders, including stadium authorities and volunteers, will educate and assist in responsible waste practices, echoing the effective waste management programs established during the ICC Men's World Cup 2023.

