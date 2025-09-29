Mera Desh Pahle: A Musical Tribute to Narendra Modi's Legacy

'Mera Desh Pahle - The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi' is set to captivate audiences in Hyderabad. This musical show, honoring Prime Minister Modi's leadership, will garner attendance from notable political figures and cultural icons, highlighting Modi's 'nation first' philosophy through a captivating performance.

Union leaders including Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, alongside Telangana's Governor and other dignitaries, are scheduled to attend. The event, taking place at HITEX, promises an evening rich in culture and tribute.

With Bollywood's Manoj Muntashir at the helm of the musical's conception, the show boasts star appearances such as Mega Star Chiranjeevi and other Padma award recipients. The production, previously praised in Mumbai, marks a significant cultural occasion highlighting Modi's impactful legacy.