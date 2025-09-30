Left Menu

Bette Midler Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Cut Off'

Veteran performer Bette Midler joins Jonah Hill and Kristen Wiig in the Warner Bros. film 'Cut Off', directed by Hill. Midler plays the family matriarch in a story about siblings cut off from parental support. The film, written by Ezra Woods and Hill, releases on July 17, 2026.

Bette Midler, a renowned singer and actor, has joined the ensemble cast of Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming film, 'Cut Off'. Directed by Jonah Hill, the movie features Hill and Kristen Wiig, with Midler playing the role of the family matriarch. According to Deadline, the narrative centers around wealthy siblings who are cut off from their parents.

Slated for release on July 17, 2026, the film is penned by Ezra Woods and Jonah Hill. Production, which started in September, sees Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin at the helm as producers. This marks another chapter in Midler's illustrious career, which saw a significant breakthrough in 1979 with 'The Rose'.

Midler's last cinematic venture was 'The Fabulous Four', released in July last year, which featured other stars like Susan Sarandon and Megan Mullally and was directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse. She is also widely recognized for her role in the 'Hocus Pocus' franchise.

