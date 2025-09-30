Left Menu

Patricia Clarkson Joins 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 Cast

Veteran actor Patricia Clarkson will join Netflix's 'Ransom Canyon' for its second season. She will play Claire O’Grady in the series led by Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly. Based on Jodi Thomas's books, the show focuses on three ranching families battling for their legacies in a small Texas town.

Veteran actor Patricia Clarkson is set to join the cast of the popular Netflix series 'Ransom Canyon' for its second season, according to producers. Clarkson will guest star as Claire O'Grady, the mother of Quinn, portrayed by Minka Kelly.

The series, led by Josh Duhamel and Kelly, is an adaptation of Jodi Thomas's well-loved books. It delves into the intricacies of three ranching dynasties battling to sustain their legacies and relationships in a small Texas community. The show's official logline highlights how passions run deep in the town as families fight for their land and loved ones.

Production for the highly anticipated second season is scheduled to occur at Netflix Studios Albuquerque in New Mexico. Additional returning cast members include Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, and others. Showrunner April Blair, alongside Dan Angel, Bradley Gardner, Duhamel, and Kelly, will executive produce.

