Left Menu

Vijay Kumar Malhotra: The Architect of Indian Archery

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a veteran politician and sports administrator, played a pivotal role in making archery a leading sport in India. As the founding president of the Archery Association of India, he was instrumental in organizing numerous championships and uplifting India's sporting image globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:17 IST
Vijay Kumar Malhotra: The Architect of Indian Archery
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a respected BJP leader and accomplished sports administrator, leaves behind a legacy defined by his significant contributions to Indian archery. Malhotra, who passed away at the age of 93, was instrumental in introducing and nurturing archery as a top sport in the country.

During his interim role as acting president of the Indian Olympic Association from 2011 to 2012, Malhotra guided the organization through a challenging period following the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption scandal. Renowned for his clean and non-confrontational administrative approach, he brought stability and order to the IOA.

Malhotra's dedication to Indian archery was profound, serving as the national federation's president from 1973 to 2015. His efforts to establish the sport in India were marked by initiatives like the first Senior National Archery Championship in 1973 and the formation of the Asian Archery Federation. His lasting impact on Indian sports administration and archery remains celebrated even after he stepped down in 2015.

TRENDING

1
Trayton Group's Strategic Shift Amid U.S.-China Tariff Tensions

Trayton Group's Strategic Shift Amid U.S.-China Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Uniting for Democracy: Europe's Call to Stand with Taiwan

Uniting for Democracy: Europe's Call to Stand with Taiwan

 Global
3
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Life in Sikkim

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Life in Sikkim

 India
4
Star Athletes Make Headlines in Sports World

Star Athletes Make Headlines in Sports World

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025