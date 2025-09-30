Vijay Kumar Malhotra: The Architect of Indian Archery

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a respected BJP leader and accomplished sports administrator, leaves behind a legacy defined by his significant contributions to Indian archery. Malhotra, who passed away at the age of 93, was instrumental in introducing and nurturing archery as a top sport in the country.

During his interim role as acting president of the Indian Olympic Association from 2011 to 2012, Malhotra guided the organization through a challenging period following the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption scandal. Renowned for his clean and non-confrontational administrative approach, he brought stability and order to the IOA.

Malhotra's dedication to Indian archery was profound, serving as the national federation's president from 1973 to 2015. His efforts to establish the sport in India were marked by initiatives like the first Senior National Archery Championship in 1973 and the formation of the Asian Archery Federation. His lasting impact on Indian sports administration and archery remains celebrated even after he stepped down in 2015.