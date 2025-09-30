The Multifaceted Legacy of Vijay Kumar Malhotra

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a towering figure in Delhi's political landscape and a multifaceted personality, passed away at the age of 94. His contributions to politics, sports, and journalism remain celebrated across the nation.

Leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their respects, honoring Malhotra as a grassroots politician with significant influence since the Jana Sangh era. His death symbolizes the end of an era, alongside peers Kedar Nath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana, who played crucial roles in BJP's foothold against a strong Congress in Delhi.

Born in Lahore in 1931, Malhotra's post-Partition life in Delhi saw him excel in politics as a five-time MP and two-time MLA. As a lifelong sports enthusiast, he led the Indian Olympic Association and Archery Association of India. Additionally, his contributions to infrastructure and literature leave an indelible mark on the city and beyond.