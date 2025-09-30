Left Menu

The Multifaceted Legacy of Vijay Kumar Malhotra

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, an iconic figure in Delhi politics and sports administration, passed away at 94. His career spanned decades, shaping BJP's presence in Delhi and influencing sports and journalism. His death marks the end of a significant era in Indian politics, characterized by his commitment and diverse interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:07 IST
The Multifaceted Legacy of Vijay Kumar Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a towering figure in Delhi's political landscape and a multifaceted personality, passed away at the age of 94. His contributions to politics, sports, and journalism remain celebrated across the nation.

Leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their respects, honoring Malhotra as a grassroots politician with significant influence since the Jana Sangh era. His death symbolizes the end of an era, alongside peers Kedar Nath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana, who played crucial roles in BJP's foothold against a strong Congress in Delhi.

Born in Lahore in 1931, Malhotra's post-Partition life in Delhi saw him excel in politics as a five-time MP and two-time MLA. As a lifelong sports enthusiast, he led the Indian Olympic Association and Archery Association of India. Additionally, his contributions to infrastructure and literature leave an indelible mark on the city and beyond.

TRENDING

1
Exotic Wildlife Seizure at Mumbai Airport: Rescue Mission for Primates

Exotic Wildlife Seizure at Mumbai Airport: Rescue Mission for Primates

 India
2
Delhi Airport Introduces Digital E-Arrival Card for Efficient Travel

Delhi Airport Introduces Digital E-Arrival Card for Efficient Travel

 India
3
The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

 Global
4
UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025