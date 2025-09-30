Left Menu

From Delhi to the Cigar: Manish Chaudhari's Cinematic Evolution

Manish Chaudhari, recognized as cinema's urban villain, reflects on his 30-year journey from Delhi to Bombay, overcoming struggles to create a mark in the industry. Known for his roles in various films and shows, Chaudhari embraces his recent success in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', highlighting the impact of a clear directorial vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:14 IST
Manish Chaudhari, the actor famed for embodying charismatic villains, reminisces his three-decade-long odyssey in the film industry. Transitioning from obscurity to recognition, he reflects on his pivotal roles in productions like 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year', 'Aarya', and the recent hit, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

"The initial years were tough," he confided. "Uncertainty loomed as opportunities were scarce until a breakthrough came with 'Rocket Singh'." Emphasizing the importance of connections, Chaudhari admits his journey was challenging without any industry contacts.

Chaudhari's cigar-chomping image, now iconic, owes homage to his love for Clint Eastwood films. With fans creating memes and reels, he enjoys the creative engagement, crediting directors like Aryan Khan for their clear creative visions which have allowed him to flourish.

