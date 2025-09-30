Critically-Acclaimed 'Agra' Set for Indian Theatrical Release

Kanu Behl's critically-acclaimed film 'Agra' is set to release in Indian theaters on November 14, as reported on Tuesday. The film, co-written with Atika Chohan, delves into the sexual dynamics within a family while highlighting societal fractures in a world of dwindling spaces.

'Agra' premiered at the Directors' Fortnight during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and has won numerous awards, including the Special Jury Award at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and accolades at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and New York Indian Film Festival. This Indo-French co-production is a venture by Saregama India Ltd, UFO Production, and O28 Films.

Marking Behl's second feature after 'Titli', the film developed through the PJLF Three Rivers Residency in Italy, features a diverse cast including Rahul Roy, Priyanka Bose, and debutant Mohit Agarwal. Behl expressed his aspiration for 'Agra' to spark discussions on societal taboos.

