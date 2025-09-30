Left Menu

Tanishq Unveils Grand New Jewellery Store in Mumbai

Tanishq has launched a new store in Mumbai, offering a diverse range of jewellery collections including 'Mriganka' and 'Élan'. The store features a Gold Exchange program allowing customers to exchange old gold for new jewellery. Tanishq continues to provide quality and trust in its offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:44 IST
Tanishq, a leading jewellery brand under the Tata Group, has opened a new store in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The store was inaugurated by Mr. Vinod Singh of Titan Company Limited on September 26, 2025, and is located at Sky City Mall, Borivali East.

The establishment spans 3000 square feet and offers an array of jewellery options, including plain gold, diamond, solitaires, and the latest festive collection, 'Mriganka'. The 'Élan' collection features modern designs with chillai pave-set diamonds, while 'GlamDays' and 'String It' provide daily-wear alternatives.

The store also offers the 'Festival of Gold Exchange', allowing customers a 100% value exchange on old gold. Tanishq, known for its exquisite craftsmanship and trust, continues to ensure product purity with in-store Karatmeters, spanning over 500 boutiques in India.

