Zip Zap Energy Ignites Kolkata's Durga Puja Festivities

Tata Consumer Products' Zip Zap Energy Drink electrified the Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata's Hathibagan with a dynamic brand activation known as Zip Zap Energy Hour. The festivity was marked by the rhythmic beats of eight Zip Zap-branded dhols, which captivated and drew in pandal hoppers.

Zip Zap Energy Drink, a 180 ml non-carbonated caffeinated beverage, is affordably priced at Rs. 10. The berry-flavored variant offered a flavorful boost, staying true to the brand's promise of revitalization for the fast-paced modern consumer.

The activation was held on September 28th and 30th, transforming Hathibagan into a vibrant zone of celebration and brand engagement. Tata Consumer Products successfully merged excitement with consumer interaction, reinforcing Zip Zap's brand presence during one of the year's most memorable Durga Puja festivities.