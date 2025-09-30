Tragic End for South Africa's Ambassador to France

South Africa's ambassador to France, Nkosinathi Emmanuel 'Nathi' Mthethwa, was discovered dead at the base of the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, according to local newspaper Le Parisien. The tragic incident occurred near Porte Maillot in the city's western area.

The Paris Police have refused to comment on the circumstances surrounding the ambassador's death, and calls to the South African Embassy have gone unanswered. Ambassador Mthethwa, in office since 2019, previously served as South Africa's minister of arts and culture from 2014 until 2019, adding sports to his role from 2019 to 2023.

Concerns about Mthethwa's well-being arose after his wife reported him missing, prompted by a worrying text message she received. The investigation remains ongoing, with further details yet to be released.

