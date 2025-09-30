Left Menu

Glamour and Elegance at Paris Fashion Week: Simone Ashley and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Steal the Show

Simone Ashley and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled at the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris show during Paris Fashion Week. Ashley shared moments on Instagram, posing with Bachchan, who wore a sherwani by Manish Malhotra. Numerous celebrities, including Cara Delevingne and Helen Mirren, joined the fashion spectacle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At Paris Fashion Week's Le Defile L'Oreal Paris show, actors Simone Ashley and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captivated audiences with their striking ensembles and poise.

Ashley, known for her role in "Bridgerton," joined Bachchan on the runway, both donning masterpieces from renowned designers. Bachchan stunned in a Manish Malhotra sherwani-inspired outfit, blending tradition and elegance, while Ashley dazzled in Elie Saab attire.

Highlighting the global allure of the event, celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Helen Mirren, and Eva Longoria also graced the runway, making Paris Fashion Week a star-studded affair capturing the fashion world's attention.

