India-Sweden Innovation Day: Pioneering Sustainable Development

The 12th edition of the 'India-Sweden Innovation Day' put a spotlight on the shared vision for sustainable development and real-world impact, setting the stage for COP 30. The event, themed 'Co-Creating a Sustainable Future: Scaling Innovation Through Partnership', was co-hosted by the Indian Embassy in Sweden and attracted global leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to discuss collaboration in clean energy, AI, green manufacturing, mobility, and the circular economy.

A key highlight was the 'India-Sweden Industry Transition Partnership' (ITP), which was unveiled at COP 28, aiming for decarbonisation in critical sectors like steel and cement. This initiative underscores the deepening ties between India and Sweden, bolstered by visits from leaders and royalty from both countries between 2018 and 2019.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, emphasized the commitment of both nations to a greener planet through initiatives like LEAD IT 2.0, focusing on low-carbon industries and smart transport. Discussions at the event covered important topics like AI, smart cities, sustainable mobility, quantum computing, and collaborative research and development across borders.