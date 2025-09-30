Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan: The Reigning Star of Bollywood's Golden Era

Shah Rukh Khan has been named India's most prolific star by IMDb, starring in 20 of the 130 most popular films from 2000 to 2025. The report highlights Khan's enduring appeal and the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, where stardom is no longer the sole factor for a movie's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:20 IST
Shah Rukh Khan: The Reigning Star of Bollywood's Golden Era
Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Shah Rukh Khan has been crowned India's most prolific Bollywood star by IMDb's latest report, which analyzes two and a half decades of Indian cinema from 2000-2025.

The global movie database, boasting over 250 million monthly users, outlined how Khan headlined 20 of the 130 most popular films during this period.

Despite the fluctuating dynamics of stardom, Khan's incredible appeal remains evident, consistently ranking among IMDb's top 10 Indian celebrities of 2024, a testament to his lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Raipur: Teen's Dramatic Confession Unveils Lodge Murder

Tragedy in Raipur: Teen's Dramatic Confession Unveils Lodge Murder

 India
2
Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia

Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia

 India
3
Powerful Earthquake Rocks Leyte Island

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Leyte Island

 Global
4
Chief Minister Stands Firm Against Uranium Mining in Meghalaya

Chief Minister Stands Firm Against Uranium Mining in Meghalaya

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025