Shah Rukh Khan: The Reigning Star of Bollywood's Golden Era

Shah Rukh Khan has been crowned India's most prolific Bollywood star by IMDb's latest report, which analyzes two and a half decades of Indian cinema from 2000-2025.

The global movie database, boasting over 250 million monthly users, outlined how Khan headlined 20 of the 130 most popular films during this period.

Despite the fluctuating dynamics of stardom, Khan's incredible appeal remains evident, consistently ranking among IMDb's top 10 Indian celebrities of 2024, a testament to his lasting impact.

