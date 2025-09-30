Shah Rukh Khan: The Reigning Star of Bollywood's Golden Era
Shah Rukh Khan has been named India's most prolific star by IMDb, starring in 20 of the 130 most popular films from 2000 to 2025. The report highlights Khan's enduring appeal and the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, where stardom is no longer the sole factor for a movie's success.
Shah Rukh Khan has been crowned India's most prolific Bollywood star by IMDb's latest report, which analyzes two and a half decades of Indian cinema from 2000-2025.
The global movie database, boasting over 250 million monthly users, outlined how Khan headlined 20 of the 130 most popular films during this period.
Despite the fluctuating dynamics of stardom, Khan's incredible appeal remains evident, consistently ranking among IMDb's top 10 Indian celebrities of 2024, a testament to his lasting impact.
