Durga Puja Celebrations: Sourav Ganguly and Wife Dona Hop Pandals in Kolkata

In a festive event marking the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, former Indian Cricket Team captain and current President of the Cricket Association of Bengal, Sourav Ganguly, accompanied by his wife and Odissi dancer, Dona Ganguly, visited the Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgatsava Committee pandal on Tuesday in South Kolkata.

Dona Ganguly, speaking to the news agency ANI, conveyed her joy at the spirit of the season, wishing everyone a 'very, very, very happy puja.' She shed light on the Ganguly family's low-key plans, revolving around pandal visits and intimate gatherings at home with friends.

Durga Puja, celebrated with grandeur and creativity, transforms the streets of Kolkata into showcases of artistic innovation, with pandals displaying themes that provoke thought and admiration. The festival honors Hindu goddess Durga, commemorating her legendary victory over the demon Mahishasur. This year's celebrations run from Shashthi on September 28 to Vijayadashami on October 2.

