Schwarzenegger Champions Vatican's Climate Mission
Arnold Schwarzenegger supported the Vatican's environmental goals, emphasizing individual responsibility and local actions over federal resistance, particularly criticizing the Trump administration's climate stance. His remarks came during a climate conference at the Vatican, celebrating Pope Francis' significant environmental encyclical.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has downplayed the Trump administration's climate skepticism, instead rallying behind the Vatican's environmental initiative. According to Schwarzenegger, individual responsibility, local regulations, and the Catholic Church's moral authority are more crucial in combating global warming.
Present at the Vatican for a climate conference celebrating the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis' environmental encyclical, Schwarzenegger highlighted the document's impact. The encyclical has fostered an expansive, grassroots movement that Pope Leo XIV has fully endorsed.
Schwarzenegger, who has championed environmental causes post-office as California's former governor, criticized President Trump for undermining climate science. Schwarzenegger advocated for environmentally conscious state policies and actions by individuals through daily choices and emphasized the Catholic Church's role in supporting these initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
