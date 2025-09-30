Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan to Host 70th Filmfare Awards in Gujarat

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is set to co-host the 70th Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, alongside Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar. The event, celebrated under the state's Cinematic Tourism Policy, marks a significant milestone in Gujarat's emergence as a hub for the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:23 IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Gauri Khan's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is slated to co-host the 70th Filmfare Awards in Gujarat, sharing the stage with Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar. The announcement was made via Filmfare's official Instagram, generating excitement among fans and the film fraternity alike.

The prestigious event, backed by Hyundai and co-hosted with Gujarat Tourism, is set to take place on October 11, 2025, at Ahmedabad's EKA Arena. The decision to host the awards in Gujarat was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed in August between the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) and Worldwide Media, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel present.

The initiative aligns with Gujarat's Cinematic Tourism Policy 2022, positioning the state as a burgeoning hub for the film industry. Chief Minister Patel emphasized the economic and cultural benefits, highlighting the event's role in bolstering local economic growth, job creation, and fostering 'Vocal for Local' objectives as guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

