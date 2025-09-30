Left Menu

Cuttack's Gleaming Durga Puja: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Cuttack's Durga Puja, celebrated at 176 pandals, blends age-old traditions with fresh innovations. Highlighting the festivities was Jobra's debut 'Chandi Medha' and community-driven initiatives like Mangalabag's silver weaponry and Chandni Chowk's fish bhog. Environmental efforts were led by Khannagar's sapling distribution. Celebrations underscore devotion, artistry, and responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:06 IST
Cuttack's Gleaming Durga Puja: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cuttack has transformed into an oasis of light and artistry, with the 'Millennium City' celebrating Durga Puja across 176 vibrant pandals.

The unique 'Chandi Medha' tradition, renowned for its silver filigree backdrops, features prominently, as the city combines heritage with innovation and social responsibility.

This year's highlight came from the Jobra puja committee, unveiling its first-ever 'Chandi Medha', crafted from 2.5 quintals of silver, marking the 75th celebration. Other committees, like Mangalabag, enhanced their installations with additional silver, while Chandni Chowk continued its famous fish bhog tradition, feeding thousands.

A notable environmental initiative was led by Khannagar, distributing thousands of saplings to visitors each day, supporting a greener future.

The Orissa High Court imposed regulations to ensure responsible celebrations, addressing noise and safety concerns. Despite challenges, the festival embraces the city's enduring spirit, where devotion, craftsmanship, and celebration converge with responsibility.

As the five-day festival progresses towards idol immersion, Cuttack's Durga Puja continues to shine with a unique blend of tradition and modernity, captivating both residents and visitors alike.

TRENDING

1
Ladakh Protests Escalate: Dialogues on Hold Amid Detentions and Demands

Ladakh Protests Escalate: Dialogues on Hold Amid Detentions and Demands

 India
2
FCC Contemplates Sweeping Changes to Media Ownership Rules

FCC Contemplates Sweeping Changes to Media Ownership Rules

 United States
3
Interstate Collaboration Vital in Combating Human Trafficking: Insights from Punjab DGP

Interstate Collaboration Vital in Combating Human Trafficking: Insights from...

 India
4
India's Path to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building Global Partnerships

India's Path to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building Global Partnerships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025