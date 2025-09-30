Cuttack's Gleaming Durga Puja: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Cuttack has transformed into an oasis of light and artistry, with the 'Millennium City' celebrating Durga Puja across 176 vibrant pandals.

The unique 'Chandi Medha' tradition, renowned for its silver filigree backdrops, features prominently, as the city combines heritage with innovation and social responsibility.

This year's highlight came from the Jobra puja committee, unveiling its first-ever 'Chandi Medha', crafted from 2.5 quintals of silver, marking the 75th celebration. Other committees, like Mangalabag, enhanced their installations with additional silver, while Chandni Chowk continued its famous fish bhog tradition, feeding thousands.

A notable environmental initiative was led by Khannagar, distributing thousands of saplings to visitors each day, supporting a greener future.

The Orissa High Court imposed regulations to ensure responsible celebrations, addressing noise and safety concerns. Despite challenges, the festival embraces the city's enduring spirit, where devotion, craftsmanship, and celebration converge with responsibility.

As the five-day festival progresses towards idol immersion, Cuttack's Durga Puja continues to shine with a unique blend of tradition and modernity, captivating both residents and visitors alike.