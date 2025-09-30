Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Shine at North Bombay's 79th Durga Puja Celebration

Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranbir Kapoor made star-studded appearances at the 79th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, celebrating the annual festival with fervor. The event was a vibrant display of devotion, with Bollywood elites participating in the traditional rituals to honor Goddess Durga.

Twinkle, Rani and Kajol (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna brightened the prestigious 79th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja on Tuesday. Spotted offering prayers, Twinkle joyfully reunited with her friends, actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji, at the pandal, where they took a moment to capture their reunions in pictures.

The celebrations saw a further boost on Tuesday evening as global icon Priyanka Chopra joined to seek blessings. Dressed elegantly in a royal blue suit, Chopra embodied traditional charm as she paid her respects to Goddess Durga. The 'Mary Kom' star was seen warmly greeting devotees amidst the pious surroundings.

Meanwhil,e a day earlier, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor also attended the Durga Puja event in ethnic attire, donning a blue kurta with a white pyjama. His appearance added to the festive fervor as the Hindi film industry gathered to celebrate the revered Hindu festival honoring the goddess's triumph over evil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

