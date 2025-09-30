AI Enhances Security at Kullu Dussehra Festival

The Kullu police are stepping up security measures at the International Kullu Dussehra festival with the introduction of artificial intelligence for surveillance. Alongside anti-goon squads, special efforts will be made to prevent pickpocketing and ensure the event remains beggar-free.

Approximately 1,200 police personnel will oversee law and order throughout the celebrations from October 2 to October 8 in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. This marks the first instance of AI-based surveillance being employed, as drones are prohibited. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Abhishek Trivedi noted these advancements after assessing the preparations.

Kullu city has been divided into 14 sectors, each under the watch of a gazetted officer, and 136 CCTV cameras will bolster surveillance efforts. The district administration has also made arrangements for the accommodation of participating deities and effective traffic management.