Celebrating a Century: RSS's Journey of Nation-Building

On Wednesday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked its 100th anniversary with a special gesture from the Indian government, receiving both a commemorative postage stamp and coin issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dattatreya Hosabale, the RSS general secretary, acknowledged the significance of this centenary celebration.

Hosabale expressed gratitude towards the government for honoring the RSS's century-spanning contributions to nation-building and individual character development since its founding by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925. The recognition is seen as a testament to the organization's enduring legacy and selfless service.

The journey, described by Hosabale as an interesting 100 years, has been marked by challenges, opposition, and ultimate support from the people. He emphasized that the love and acceptance by the citizens have enabled the RSS to sustain and grow despite numerous hurdles.

