Echoes of History: Reviving Heritage and Memories through Durga Puja Art

As Kolkata's vibrant Durga Puja celebrations conclude, artistry takes center stage with a French influence. Thomas Henriot, associated with Ecole des Beaux Arts de Besancon Institute, collaborates with local artist Tapas Dutta to highlight the historic yet neglected ghats of the Bhagirathi river. The artistic recreation aims to rekindle public interest in Kolkata's spiritual and cultural heritage.

At the Hatibagan Sarbojanin pandal, a fusion of history and modernity breathes new life into the story of nearly 100 ghats, of which only one-fourth stand today. Saswata Basu, the Durga Puja committee secretary, cites an effort to spark interest among younger generations, emphasizing the importance of preserving these symbolic river steps.

Meanwhile, the Behala Friends installation draws heavy parallels between the wartime devastations in West Asia and the 1943 Bengal famine. Rajnarayan Santra, an artist contributing to the exhibition, underscores the recurring theme of human suffering across time and geography, with poignant visuals that incorporate historical and contemporary contexts.