Resilience in Check: Vaishali's Journey from Defeat to Triumph
Grandmaster R Vaishali, after a difficult streak, triumphed at the Grand Swiss, backed by family support. Overcoming losses, she qualified for the Candidates, inspired by past experiences and her brother R Praggnanandhaa. Her dedication to chess reflects a life intricately connected to the game and its demands.
- Country:
- India
Grandmaster R Vaishali faced a string of seven consecutive losses during the Chennai Grandmasters, leaving her disheartened and considering withdrawal from the Grand Swiss tournament. However, the unwavering support of her family propelled her into the competition, leading her to an unexpected victory, qualifying her for next year's Candidates.
Vaishali, now the third Indian to secure a spot at the Candidates alongside Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy, expressed her gratitude towards her family's steadfast encouragement, particularly from her younger brother R Praggnanandhaa, who has been instrumental in helping her navigate challenging periods. 'The tournament in Chennai was incredibly tough, losing seven games straight was a significant blow,' she shared with FIDE in an interview.
Reflecting on her path, Vaishali noted the transformative realization from last year's Candidates in Toronto, redefining her understanding of hard work, leading to intensified efforts in her game. Despite setbacks, her fresh approach at the Grand Swiss brought everything together, with the possibility of competing alongside her brother symbolically marking another milestone in their shared chess journey.
