Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Telugu Star Dimple Hayathi Amid Abuse Allegations

Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband face legal trouble following allegations of abuse and harassment by their housemaid. The victim claims mistreatment, including denial of proper food and threats. An altercation led to a broken phone and attempted violence, resulting in police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:13 IST
Controversy Surrounds Telugu Star Dimple Hayathi Amid Abuse Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband are embroiled in a legal battle after their housemaid accused them of abuse and harassment, according to authorities on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old complainant from Odisha claims the couple denied her basic necessities and verbally threatened her, despite her adherence to work duties.

Incidents allegedly include derogatory remarks about her worth and destroying her phone. A police report has been filed, sparking an ongoing investigation by Filmnagar police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Shimla: Dalit Boy's Death Sparks Outrage

Tragedy in Shimla: Dalit Boy's Death Sparks Outrage

 India
2
Rajasthan Congress Chief Blasts Centre for Broken Promises; Calls for Action

Rajasthan Congress Chief Blasts Centre for Broken Promises; Calls for Action

 India
3
Trump's Tariff Threats Push Pharma Giants to Slash Drug Prices

Trump's Tariff Threats Push Pharma Giants to Slash Drug Prices

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts as RSS Curriculum Introduced in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts as RSS Curriculum Introduced in Delhi Schools

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025