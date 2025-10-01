Controversy Surrounds Telugu Star Dimple Hayathi Amid Abuse Allegations

Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband are embroiled in a legal battle after their housemaid accused them of abuse and harassment, according to authorities on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old complainant from Odisha claims the couple denied her basic necessities and verbally threatened her, despite her adherence to work duties.

Incidents allegedly include derogatory remarks about her worth and destroying her phone. A police report has been filed, sparking an ongoing investigation by Filmnagar police.

(With inputs from agencies.)