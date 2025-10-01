Left Menu

Delhi High Court Shields Akkineni Nagarjuna's Persona from Misuse

The Delhi High Court has prohibited the unauthorized use of Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's name, image, and likeness by online platforms. This interim order, in place until January, protects his personality rights, curbing misrepresentation through AI-generated or pornographic content without his permission.

Updated: 01-10-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a temporary injunction preventing online platforms from misusing Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's identity. The court order restricts unauthorized merchandising or the use of his image in derogatory ways, including AI-generated materials. The ruling, passed by Justice Tejas Karia, recognizes the infringement on actor's personality rights.

Justice Karia noted that various entities are leveraging the actor's name and likeness without his consent, risking damage to his reputation and economic interests. The restrictive order aims to prevent unauthorized associations that confuse the public. It's an effort to safeguard the actor's dignity and goodwill in the entertainment industry.

The actor's legal plea addresses multiple offenses: online misrepresentation, unauthorized sale of merchandise, and defamatory YouTube content. He is seeking a permanent injunction and damages. Notably, Bollywood personalities have received similar protection recently, emphasizing the broader issues of digital misappropriation in the industry.

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

