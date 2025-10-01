Gujarat CM Lays Foundation for ABVP State HQ

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has laid the cornerstone for the new state headquarters of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Ahmedabad. The location, Paldi area, is where the old Shrilekha Bhavan stood.

The ABVP is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In a move aiming at galvanizing youth participation in nation-building, Patel urged youths to work towards making India a developed nation by 2047, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'nation first'.

The Chief Minister praised the ABVP for its significant role in nation-building and expressed confidence that the new facility would be instrumental in preparing young minds for the task of transforming India into a developed nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)