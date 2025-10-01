Vijayadashami: A Celebration of Justice and Harmony
President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Vijayadashami, emphasizing the festival's call for a society guided by justice, equality, and harmony. Celebrated as 'Ravana Dahan' and Durga Puja across the country, this festival embodies national values and encourages the renunciation of ego for courage and determination.
On the eve of Vijayadashami, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her greetings to fellow citizens, urging the festival to inspire the building of a society where justice, equality, and harmony prevail.
Vijayadashami, also known as 'Ravana Dahan' and celebrated as Durga Puja, marks the triumph of 'dharma over adharma' and reflects national values.
President Murmu highlighted the festival's message of forsaking negative traits like anger and ego, and embracing courage and determination. She wished all fellow citizens a harmonious Vijayadashami celebration, which will take place on Thursday.
