United in Tradition: Muslims Uphold 62-Year Ramleela in Ayodhya

Mumtaz Nagar, a Muslim-majority locality in Ayodhya, has sustained the tradition of organizing the Hindu festival of Ramleela for 62 years. The event, promoted by local Muslim community under the 'Ramleela Ramayana Samiti', fosters communal harmony and exemplifies interfaith unity. Despite challenges, the tradition continues annually, albeit shortened this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:53 IST
In the heart of Mumtaz Nagar, Ayodhya, a Muslim-majority area, the tradition of staging Ramleela has endured for over six decades, demonstrating a unique blend of cultural integration and religious harmony.

Since 1963, the Ramleela Ramayana Samiti, comprised of Muslim locals, has orchestrated this annual festival to promote peace and unity among different faiths. The ten-day event showcases Muslim artistes portraying characters from the Hindu epic, highlighting their role in preserving communal harmony.

This year, the event faced challenges, resulting in a reduced seven-day schedule. However, the commitment to fostering interfaith unity remained strong, as emphasized by committee leaders who view the tradition as a responsibility to nurture harmony between communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

