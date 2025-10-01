United in Tradition: Muslims Uphold 62-Year Ramleela in Ayodhya

In the heart of Mumtaz Nagar, Ayodhya, a Muslim-majority area, the tradition of staging Ramleela has endured for over six decades, demonstrating a unique blend of cultural integration and religious harmony.

Since 1963, the Ramleela Ramayana Samiti, comprised of Muslim locals, has orchestrated this annual festival to promote peace and unity among different faiths. The ten-day event showcases Muslim artistes portraying characters from the Hindu epic, highlighting their role in preserving communal harmony.

This year, the event faced challenges, resulting in a reduced seven-day schedule. However, the commitment to fostering interfaith unity remained strong, as emphasized by committee leaders who view the tradition as a responsibility to nurture harmony between communities.

