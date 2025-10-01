Left Menu

RSS: A Century of Unwavering Service and National Pride

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale reflects on the organization's century-long journey, marked by perseverance and public support, despite opposition. With the release of commemorative stamps and coins by PM Narendra Modi, the RSS stands recognized for its contribution to nation-building through character development, patriotism, and social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale celebrated a century of the organization's existence, emphasizing its status as the world's largest voluntary organization despite facing opposition. His remarks preceded a special event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release commemorative stamps and coins honoring the RSS centenary.

Hosabale expressed gratitude towards the government for recognizing the RSS's contributions to nation-building, highlighting the role of its swayamsevaks in fostering individual character development since its foundation in 1925 by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

The event, organized by the Union Culture Ministry, underscored the RSS's mission of national service and patriotic commitment. Emphasizing traditional Indian values and the importance of a positive national narrative, the centenary event called for embracing 'swadeshi' products and promoting societal transformation under the 'Panch Parivartan' agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

