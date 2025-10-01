Haryana Prepares for Amit Shah's Visit to Rohtak and Kurukshetra
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reviewed the preparations in Rohtak for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit on October 3. Shah is set to inaugurate the Sabar Dairy Plant and engage in the Khadi artisan festival. Key officials coordinated efforts to ensure the events' success.
Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, conducted an on-site review in Rohtak ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit on October 3. Shah, during his visit, will inaugurate the new Sabar Dairy Plant and take part in the Khadi artisan festival at Maharshi Dayanand University.
These events are part of the 'swadeshi to self-reliance' initiative by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, aiming to bolster local industries. Accompanied by key figures such as State Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma, Saini directed officials to adhere to government protocols for a seamless execution.
Saini also assessed various logistical arrangements, including security and traffic management, assuring comprehensive preparations for Shah's simultaneous visit to Kurukshetra, where he will inaugurate an exhibition on new criminal laws.
