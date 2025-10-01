Left Menu

Haryana Prepares for Amit Shah's Visit to Rohtak and Kurukshetra

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reviewed the preparations in Rohtak for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit on October 3. Shah is set to inaugurate the Sabar Dairy Plant and engage in the Khadi artisan festival. Key officials coordinated efforts to ensure the events' success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:30 IST
Haryana Prepares for Amit Shah's Visit to Rohtak and Kurukshetra
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, conducted an on-site review in Rohtak ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit on October 3. Shah, during his visit, will inaugurate the new Sabar Dairy Plant and take part in the Khadi artisan festival at Maharshi Dayanand University.

These events are part of the 'swadeshi to self-reliance' initiative by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, aiming to bolster local industries. Accompanied by key figures such as State Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma, Saini directed officials to adhere to government protocols for a seamless execution.

Saini also assessed various logistical arrangements, including security and traffic management, assuring comprehensive preparations for Shah's simultaneous visit to Kurukshetra, where he will inaugurate an exhibition on new criminal laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

 India
2
Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

 India
3
Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

 Global
4
Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025