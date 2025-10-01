Left Menu

A Shift in Military Culture: Controversy as Hegseth Challenges Tradition

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth disregards diversity and inclusion within the US military, reversing historical roles of the armed forces as agents of cultural change. Hegseth's stance has sparked criticism, with many emphasizing the military's past advancements in racial, gender, and sexual equality, amidst ongoing debates on its social responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:39 IST
A Shift in Military Culture: Controversy as Hegseth Challenges Tradition
military
  • Country:
  • United States

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked controversy with his public dismissal of diversity and inclusion within the US military. Speaking at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Hegseth emphasized a shift away from ''woke'' values, challenging the military's historic role in advancing social change.

Hegseth's comments have reversed decades of efforts that saw the military desegregating long before other institutions. Despite this legacy, Hegseth's orders target programs like DEI and once again focus scrutiny on policies affecting transgender personnel and veterans. The move has led to debates over the military's broader social obligations and its effectiveness as an institution.

Experts argue that, historically, the US military has been pivotal in embracing diversity, taking steps towards racial and gender equality far sooner than many other organizations. Critics remain divided on Hegseth's recent actions, questioning their long-term impacts on military cohesion and efficiency, as well as their alignment with moral imperatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Stocks Lead Gains Amid Economic Uncertainties

Healthcare Stocks Lead Gains Amid Economic Uncertainties

 Global
2
Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

 India
3
Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

 United States
4
US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025