A Shift in Military Culture: Controversy as Hegseth Challenges Tradition

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked controversy with his public dismissal of diversity and inclusion within the US military. Speaking at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Hegseth emphasized a shift away from ''woke'' values, challenging the military's historic role in advancing social change.

Hegseth's comments have reversed decades of efforts that saw the military desegregating long before other institutions. Despite this legacy, Hegseth's orders target programs like DEI and once again focus scrutiny on policies affecting transgender personnel and veterans. The move has led to debates over the military's broader social obligations and its effectiveness as an institution.

Experts argue that, historically, the US military has been pivotal in embracing diversity, taking steps towards racial and gender equality far sooner than many other organizations. Critics remain divided on Hegseth's recent actions, questioning their long-term impacts on military cohesion and efficiency, as well as their alignment with moral imperatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)