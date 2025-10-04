Tragedy Strikes: Indian Student Fatally Shot in Texas Robbery
Chandrashekar Pole, a 27-year-old Indian student, was shot dead in a robbery at a Texas gas station while working part-time. The incident highlights the risks faced by international students. The Indian consulate is aiding his family with legal procedures for repatriation as the investigation continues.
- Country:
- United States
A 27-year-old Indian student, Chandrashekar Pole, was tragically shot dead during an alleged robbery at a gas station in Dallas, Texas. Pole, from Hyderabad, was pursuing a Master's in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas and was working part-time when the incident occurred.
The Dallas Police Department has initiated an investigation into the incident, with a spokesperson asserting their commitment to uncovering the facts surrounding the case. Concurrently, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting a post-mortem examination, yet to determine and release the official cause of death.
The Consulate General of India in Houston is coordinating with local authorities and Pole's family, providing consular support and expediting necessary paperwork. This incident has brought renewed focus on the safety concerns for international students in the US, particularly those working in high-risk part-time roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sunscreen Safety Concerns: The Hidden Truth Behind SPF Claims
Bengaluru Construction Site Tragedy Sparks Safety Concerns
Terror Strikes on Girls' Schools in Lakki Marwat Heighten Safety Concerns
Nuclear Safety Concerns Renewed as Power Restored to Chornobyl
Gallery Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns in Mumbai's Andheri Area