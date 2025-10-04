Tragedy Strikes: Indian Student Fatally Shot in Texas Robbery

A 27-year-old Indian student, Chandrashekar Pole, was tragically shot dead during an alleged robbery at a gas station in Dallas, Texas. Pole, from Hyderabad, was pursuing a Master's in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas and was working part-time when the incident occurred.

The Dallas Police Department has initiated an investigation into the incident, with a spokesperson asserting their commitment to uncovering the facts surrounding the case. Concurrently, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting a post-mortem examination, yet to determine and release the official cause of death.

The Consulate General of India in Houston is coordinating with local authorities and Pole's family, providing consular support and expediting necessary paperwork. This incident has brought renewed focus on the safety concerns for international students in the US, particularly those working in high-risk part-time roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)