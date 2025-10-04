Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Indian Student Fatally Shot in Texas Robbery

Chandrashekar Pole, a 27-year-old Indian student, was shot dead in a robbery at a Texas gas station while working part-time. The incident highlights the risks faced by international students. The Indian consulate is aiding his family with legal procedures for repatriation as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:56 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Indian Student Fatally Shot in Texas Robbery
  • Country:
  • United States

A 27-year-old Indian student, Chandrashekar Pole, was tragically shot dead during an alleged robbery at a gas station in Dallas, Texas. Pole, from Hyderabad, was pursuing a Master's in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas and was working part-time when the incident occurred.

The Dallas Police Department has initiated an investigation into the incident, with a spokesperson asserting their commitment to uncovering the facts surrounding the case. Concurrently, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting a post-mortem examination, yet to determine and release the official cause of death.

The Consulate General of India in Houston is coordinating with local authorities and Pole's family, providing consular support and expediting necessary paperwork. This incident has brought renewed focus on the safety concerns for international students in the US, particularly those working in high-risk part-time roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

 China
2
Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
4
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025