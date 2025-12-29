Left Menu

Airgun Incident Sparks Safety Concerns in Behala

A man was injured in Behala after being hit by an airgun pellet while chatting with friends. The victim, Abhishek Roy, was hospitalized. Police recovered an airgun from a nearby building and identified a 17-year-old minor in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 29-12-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man suffered injuries after being struck by an airgun pellet during a late-night gathering with friends on a city street, reported authorities on Monday.

The incident took place at approximately 10 pm near Shimultala crossing on James Long Sarani in Behala, according to the police.

Identified as Abhishek Roy from the New Alipore area, the victim was initially admitted to Vidyasagar Hospital before being transferred to SSKM Hospital for treatment.

Police sources revealed that Roy suspected the pellet was fired from a building across the street. Following this lead, authorities searched the premises, discovering an airgun in a fourth-floor flat.

A 17-year-old minor has been identified in the incident, and police are determining whether the shooting was accidental or intentional as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

