A Grand Return: Delhi's Chhath Puja Celebrations Along Yamuna

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ensures grand Chhath Puja celebrations along the Yamuna ghats. Temporary ghats are being constructed along the river from Palla to Okhla, with additional arrangements within the city, reflecting the government's commitment to celebrating the festival closer to home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced plans for grand Chhath Puja celebrations along the Yamuna banks, marking a significant shift from previous years. This decision aims to reconnect the Purvanchali community with their cultural roots by offering worship sites from Palla to Okhla.

Gupta, alongside key ministers, inspected preparation sites, ensuring proper facilities and safety measures for the festival, which is set from October 25-28. The initiative seeks to rectify past government negligence and to foster a 'sanatani' revival in the capital.

Temporary ghats are being meticulously prepared, complemented by cultural programs to enrich the experience. While physical immersion in Yamuna's waters remains court-restricted, the government emphasizes cleanliness and accessibility, enhancing the festival's sacredness and community involvement.

