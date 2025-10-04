A Grand Return: Delhi's Chhath Puja Celebrations Along Yamuna
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ensures grand Chhath Puja celebrations along the Yamuna ghats. Temporary ghats are being constructed along the river from Palla to Okhla, with additional arrangements within the city, reflecting the government's commitment to celebrating the festival closer to home.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced plans for grand Chhath Puja celebrations along the Yamuna banks, marking a significant shift from previous years. This decision aims to reconnect the Purvanchali community with their cultural roots by offering worship sites from Palla to Okhla.
Gupta, alongside key ministers, inspected preparation sites, ensuring proper facilities and safety measures for the festival, which is set from October 25-28. The initiative seeks to rectify past government negligence and to foster a 'sanatani' revival in the capital.
Temporary ghats are being meticulously prepared, complemented by cultural programs to enrich the experience. While physical immersion in Yamuna's waters remains court-restricted, the government emphasizes cleanliness and accessibility, enhancing the festival's sacredness and community involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kumaran, Sato and Mehul dominate in Indian Racing Festival
Kashmir Literature Festival 2025: A Celebration of Words and Culture
London Film Festival to celebrate 50 years of ‘Sholay’ with special screening
Delhi's 'sanatani' govt will ensure grand celebration of Chhath at ghats: CM Rekha Gupta
Nirav Modi raises 'interrogation' ground to reopen extradition trial in UK; agencies to counter