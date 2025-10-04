A Grand Return: Delhi's Chhath Puja Celebrations Along Yamuna

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced plans for grand Chhath Puja celebrations along the Yamuna banks, marking a significant shift from previous years. This decision aims to reconnect the Purvanchali community with their cultural roots by offering worship sites from Palla to Okhla.

Gupta, alongside key ministers, inspected preparation sites, ensuring proper facilities and safety measures for the festival, which is set from October 25-28. The initiative seeks to rectify past government negligence and to foster a 'sanatani' revival in the capital.

Temporary ghats are being meticulously prepared, complemented by cultural programs to enrich the experience. While physical immersion in Yamuna's waters remains court-restricted, the government emphasizes cleanliness and accessibility, enhancing the festival's sacredness and community involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)