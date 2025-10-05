Controversy Over Kerala Government's Mohanlal Felicitation

The Kerala government's decision to honor actor Mohanlal has sparked controversy, with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal condemning the event as a politically motivated public relations exercise.

Despite the programme's intent to celebrate Mohanlal's Dadasaheb Phalke award, Venugopal expressed disapproval of the state's alleged agenda to leverage the event for electoral gain. His criticism extended to the misuse of public funds for other events.

Venugopal also lambasted the government for possibly violating the Kerala High Court's directions regarding public funds and urged authorities to conduct events without controversy, asserting that the state's true intentions would become evident to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)