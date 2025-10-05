Left Menu

Safeguarding India's Cultural Tapestry

Swami Jitendranandji Maharaj, of the All India Sant Samiti, warns against unethical religious conversions in India. Highlighting the country's strength in diversity, he emphasizes the importance of preserving religious freedom, a cornerstone of India’s ancient civilization, now threatened by coercive conversion practices.

Thane | Updated: 05-10-2025
Religious conversion through unethical means poses a significant threat to India's rich cultural identity, as stated by a key religious figure. Swami Jitendranandji Maharaj, the general secretary of All India Sant Samiti, addressed the issue during a press conference in Thane, emphasizing the country's need to protect its diverse heritage.

The Swami highlighted that India thrives on its religious and cultural diversity, with religious freedom being its cornerstone. He noted that this freedom is essential to maintaining India's status as one of the world's oldest and most vibrant civilizations. However, he expressed concern over the threat that unethical conversions pose to this fabric.

Reiterating constitutional rights, Jitendranandji Maharaj pointed out that, while the right to practice and propagate religion is guaranteed, it does not extend to forced conversions through pressure, greed, or deceit. He called for vigilance in preserving these freedoms for the nation's continued cultural prosperity.

