Namma Metro May Soon Bear Basavanna's Name

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to propose to the Center that the Bangalore Metro Rail project be named after the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna. The move is part of efforts to commemorate Basavanna, who has been declared Karnataka's Cultural Leader, at the 'Basava Culture Campaign-2025'.

Siddaramaiah acknowledged the state's significant contribution to the Metro project, noting that 87 percent of the funding comes from the state compared to the Centre's 13 percent. However, he emphasized that central government approval is necessary to proceed with the name change.

At the event, Siddaramaiah also confirmed plans to establish 'Vachana University' next year, aligning with Basavanna's teachings on coexistence, freedom, and equality. These initiatives aim to honor and extend Basavanna's enduring legacy in promoting a society free of caste and class constraints.

