Siddaramaiah Urges Modi to Halt VB-G RamG Act Implementation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend the implementation of the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RamG) Act. He warned that the legislation undermines the employment guarantee framework and cooperative federalism.

In a letter to Modi, Siddaramaiah expressed concern over the repeal of MGNREGA, emphasizing that the new law risks dismantling an essential safety net for rural households and stresses the financial burden shifted to states under a new 60:40 Centre-State funding scheme.

The Chief Minister criticized the central control over state-specific funding allocations and the transition from a demand-driven employment model to a supply-driven framework. He stated that this change violates cooperative federalism and weakens the participatory approach, potentially exacerbating rural distress through reduced employment opportunities.