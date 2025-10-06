Legacy of Natana Kasinathan: A Pillar in Archaeology Leaves Indelible Mark

Natana Kasinathan, the former director of the Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology, has passed away at the age of 85, leaving behind a significant legacy in archaeology. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin described the loss as 'irreplaceable,' highlighting Kasinathan's substantial contributions to the field.

Kasinathan was celebrated for his discovery of ancient inscriptions, copper plates, and hero stones across Tamil Nadu. His work included pioneering research projects like the underwater exploration of Poompuhar, greatly contributing to the understanding of Tamil history.

He inspired many young archaeologists by organizing seminars and training classes. Kasinathan's dedication to archaeology earned him several awards, including the Tamil Nadu government's U Ve Sa Award and the Best Book Award. His death has been mourned widely, including by PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who noted Kasinathan's efforts in documenting the history of the Vanniyar community.

(With inputs from agencies.)