Left Menu

Legacy of Natana Kasinathan: A Pillar in Archaeology Leaves Indelible Mark

Natana Kasinathan, former director of Tamil Nadu's Archaeology Department, has passed away at 85. Known for his discoveries of inscriptions and relics, Kasinathan was influential in the study of Tamil history. His work inspired many, earning him notable honors for his contributions to archaeology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:27 IST
Legacy of Natana Kasinathan: A Pillar in Archaeology Leaves Indelible Mark
  • Country:
  • India

Natana Kasinathan, the former director of the Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology, has passed away at the age of 85, leaving behind a significant legacy in archaeology. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin described the loss as 'irreplaceable,' highlighting Kasinathan's substantial contributions to the field.

Kasinathan was celebrated for his discovery of ancient inscriptions, copper plates, and hero stones across Tamil Nadu. His work included pioneering research projects like the underwater exploration of Poompuhar, greatly contributing to the understanding of Tamil history.

He inspired many young archaeologists by organizing seminars and training classes. Kasinathan's dedication to archaeology earned him several awards, including the Tamil Nadu government's U Ve Sa Award and the Best Book Award. His death has been mourned widely, including by PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who noted Kasinathan's efforts in documenting the history of the Vanniyar community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
3
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025