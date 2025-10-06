Left Menu

Vijay Deverakonda's Close Call: Car Accident in Telangana

Actor Vijay Deverakonda experienced a minor car accident in Telangana, but was uninjured. The mishap occurred on his drive back to Hyderabad when another vehicle grazed his car. Deverakonda switched to a friend's car post-incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:17 IST
Vijay Deverakonda, a popular actor, narrowly escaped injury following a minor car accident in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana. The accident took place on Monday, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The incident occurred while Deverakonda was traveling back to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh. Reports indicate that a second vehicle grazed his car, resulting in minimal damage.

Following the incident, the actor exited his car and promptly joined a friend's vehicle to continue his journey, according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

