Tech Revolution and Soft Skills: A New Era for Simhastha Kumbh Mela

The Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Ministry is poised to transform the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2026 through a blend of cutting-edge technology and skill development. These efforts are intended to streamline planning and crowd control for the massive event.

Minister Ashish Shelar highlighted the incorporation of technologies such as AI, IoT, and machine learning to set a new standard in event management. From October 31, 2026, until July 24, 2028, Nashik will host the grand festivities, starting with the 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony.

In collaboration with TISS, specialized training sessions are already underway, focusing on enhancing police officers' soft skills for managing large gatherings like Mahakumbh Mela. TISS Vice Chancellor emphasizes replicating this successful training in Maharashtra to ensure a seamless Kumbh Mela in Nashik.

